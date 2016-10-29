Justin Bieber splashes out nearly 1,000 pounds a burger restaurant treat

Los Angeles, October 29: Singer Justin Bieber splashed out nearly 1,000 pounds at a burger restaurant. The 22-year-old treated his entourage to a huge order of burgers, milkshakes and fries at the Sheffield branch of Five Guys earlier this week before his show at the Sheffield Arena, South Yorkshire, on Wednesday as part of his Purpose World Tour, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bieber’s huge order was confirmed by a Five Guys spokesperson.

Bieber is not the only celebrity known to have a penchant for the burger chain’s offerings.

Some of the other celebrity fans of the burger chain include actors Tom Hardy and Margot Robbie, British boyband One Direction and singer Sam Smith.