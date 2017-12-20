Juvenile accused in Pradyuman murder to be tried as adult: Rules Juvenile Justice Board

Gurugram/Haryana, Dec 20: In a major development, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday ruled that the 16-year-old accused in the Pradyuman murder case will be tried as an adult.

The JJB also transferred the case to the District and Sessions Court and the hearing will begin from December 22.

Varun Thakur, the father of seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurugram, thanked the judiciary for the decision.

“I thank the judiciary for the decision. We always knew that the journey is long but we will go until the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable,” father of Pradyuman said.

Meanwhile, lawyer of Pradyuman’s family Sushil Tekriwal told the media, “During subsequent proceedings, the convict will be considered as an adult.”

On December 15, the juvenile accused was denied bail by the JJB.

According to reports, the board took cognisance of the psychological report of the accused.

The report emphasised that the juvenile was well aware of the consequences of the crime.

The juvenile, who was lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period, was produced before the JJB today.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile. (ANI)