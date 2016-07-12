Juveniles escape after violent clashes erupt in Chennai home

Chennai, July 12: More than 30 inmates from Chennai’s Kellys juvenile home escaped after a clash in the prison which and allegedly caused injuries to fellow inmates on Sunday night.

‘’ Within about eight hours, 20 of the boys were caught from different places, a short distance from the observation home. Police said the others will be apprehended soon. A couple of the escapees, fearing strict repercussion for their escape bid, attempted suicide by slitting their throats and were taken to a hospital, sources said.’’, reports Hindustan Times.

According to The New Indian Express, ‘’around 2.30 pm on Sunday, even as the media and police were present at the home, some of the juveniles who had escaped returned there and slashed themselves using blades. Then they rushed inside the home and locked themselves in a room. After a little struggle, police rescued them. One of the boys was heavily injured in the neck.’’

According to sources, one of the wardens, Rajendran suffered bleeding injuries on his forehands duirng the clash. Two 108 ambulances were rushed to the spot and treatment is being given to the injured ones. Anxious parents gathered in front of the home demanding the police to show their children, after they received call about the incident. The parents also alleged the issues have been going on for the past three days and there is no security provided for boys in the juvenile home.

About 70 inmates stayed at the Government Observation Home on Parusuvakkam High Road.

Similar incident took place in July, last year, 14 students escaped from the juvenile home after overpowering the warden. In October, again another 17 and in November eight more kids escaped from the same home.