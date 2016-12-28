K Muraleedharan’s supporters assault Rajmohan Unnithan in Kerala

Thiruvanathanpuram,Dec28: The continuous spat between former spokesperson of Congress party ,Rajmohan Unnithan reached a pinnacle as he was assaulted by K Muralidharan’s supporters.

The simmering factional feud in the Congress’s Kerala unit took an ugly turn on Wednesday when a group off party workers, allegedly owing allegiance to K. Muraleedharan, hurled rotten eggs at a car carrying Rajmohan Unnithan in front of the DCC office here in Kollam. The protesters also smashed the window panes of the vehicle.K. Muraleedharan and Unnithan, two senior leaders who are known for their razor-sharp tongue, had sparred in public on Tuesday after the former openly criticized the leadership’s inability to expose the failures of the.LDF government.

Reacting to Muraleedharan’s comments, Unnithan, who resigned from the post of KPCC spokesperson on Tuesday had called Muralidharan a constant troublemaker.

The incident came as a great embarrassment to Congress as it happened on a day the party is celebrating its formation day. Unnithan, who resigned from the post of KPCC spokesperson on Tuesday, was attacked allegedly by a group of Congress workers in front of the DCC Office at Kollam when he was proceeding to attend the party celebrations.

Reacting to the development, KPCC President VM Sudheeran said it was unfortunate and the party would inquire about it. Sudheeran wanted party workers to desist from airing their views in public and said “party is our strength and we should strengthen it.”

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said intolerance towards criticism should be avoided and it should be taken positively. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan also termed the attack on Unnithan as unfortunate. He also wanted the party leadership to intervene and sort out the matter.

However, Unnithan alleged that “paid goons” of Muraleedharan were behind the attack. Muraleedharan and Unnithan had sparred after the former charged that party-led UDF Opposition was not functioning as an effective opposition. Joining the issue, KC Joseph, considered to be close to Chandy, came out in support of Muraleedharan and sought action against Unnithan.