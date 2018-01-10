K Sivan, man behind putting 104 satellites into Orbit, appointed as ISRO chairman

New Delhi Jan 10: The central government today appointed renowned scientist and Rocketman Sivan K as the new chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to replace A S Kiran Kumar.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Sivan, presently the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), will succeed Kumar, who was appointed on January 12, 2015. The appointment of ISRO Chairman is a three-year term and term of Kiran Kumar is came to an end on this month 12th.

It was Mr. Sivan’s expertise that gave ISRO the ability to send 104 satellites in a single mission, setting a world record in February last year. He was the key person who worked on the technicalities of how the satellites would be placed in orbit.

Sivan, who is graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in aeronautical engineering in 1980 and completed Master of Engineering in Aerospace engineering from IISc, Bangalore in 1982, according to his biodata.

Subsequently, he completed his PhD in Aerospace engineering from IIT, Bombay in 2006. Sivan joined the ISRO in 1982 in PSLV project and has contributed immensely towards the end to end mission planning, mission design, mission integration, and analysis.

The newly appointed chairman has numerous publications in various journals and is a fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering, Aeronautical Society of India and Systems Society of India.

Sivan has received numerous awards throughout his career which includes Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Sathyabama University, Chennai in April 2014 and Shri Hari Om Ashram Prerit Dr Vikram Sarabhai Research award for 1999.