KA Sengottayan replaces E Madhusudhanan as Presidium Chairman of AIADMK

Chennai, Feb 10: After removing Madhusudhanan from AIADMK, KA Sengottayan appointed as the new Presidium Chairman of AIADMK. AIADMK announces that party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan has been removed from all party posts, and expelled from the party. Madhusudhanan had extended his support to O Panneerselvam. He said that conscience was urging him to join Panneerselvam’s camp.

He said says Sasikala lacks the qualification to be the general secretary of the AIADMK and has written to the Election Commission that her appointment as interim general secretary is invalid as she was not a member of the AIADMK for five continuous years, as required by the party constitution. Sasikala earlier visited Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and carried along with her letter of support claiming majority. She was accompanied by five senior AIADMK leaders.

Hours before she met the Governor to stake claim to be Tamil Nadu’s next chief minister, Sasikala lost the support of top party leader E. Madhusudhanan to O. Panneerselvam, who has underscored that he will not give up the Chief Minister’s post without a fight.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam hit back at Sasikala for calling him a ‘traitor’ accusing the former of playing ‘dirty tricks’, adding that she instigated several ministers to give interviews to declare her as the chief minister.

Sasikala sacks MLA E. Madhusudhanan.

KA Sengottayan appointed as the new Presidium Chairman of AIADMK #WarForTamilThrone

— IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) February 10, 2017