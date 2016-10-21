‘Kaabil’ Teaser Released : Only Hrithik Roshan’s sound is ‘Shown’ in this

Mumbai, Oct 21: After the release of Ashutosh Gowaiker’s ‘Mohenjo Daro’ this year, Hrithik Roshan is all set to be seen in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production ‘Kaabil’, directed by Sanjay Gupta.

After the makers unveiled an intense poster where only Hrithik’s eyes are seen, the first teaser of the film is out and this time we can hear only his voice with visuals of vehicles moving on the road in blurred vision. The actor talks about the not being able to talk, hear or see despite having all means to do it in the teaser with intense music playing in the background.



Hrithik plays a blind man in the film, and his romantic interest in the film, Yami Gautam also plays a blind girl.

The trailer of the film will be out on October 26 and the film is releasing on 26 January.