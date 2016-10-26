Kaabil Trailer : Amalgamation of romance, thrill and mystery equals

Box Office Collection: 'Raees' wins over R-Day, Kaabil steadies itself.

Mumbai, Oct 26: The wait is over! Yes, Hrithik Roshan’s much awaited ‘Kaabil’s’ trailer is out and it deserves all the applause. The lead pair is visually impaired but the trailer takes you on a roll as it starts with Hrithik-Yami’s cute romance, their dreamy dates and the entry of the villainous Roy brothers that bring in the dark phase.

The ‘Bang Bang!’ actor has some serious action to portray in the first trailer and that is giving us high hopes about the film. He took to Twitter to announce the release of the trailer and wrote alongside, “He grew up in darkness. But now he will embrace it. #KaabilTrailer is here!”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the film is slated to release on January 26, 2017 and is reported to clash with King Khan’s ‘Raees’.

