`Kaabil` vs `Raees`! Hrithik Roshan’s flick preponed

Mumbai, Dec 03: Year 2017 was all set to witness the biggest clash in the very first month as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ were slated to release on January 26.

However, the clash has been averted, so to say, as Hrithik and Yami Gautam starrer flick is now going to release on January 25.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the news.

“#Kaabil and #Raees won’t clash on *same day*… Rakesh Roshan to release #Kaabil *one day earlier* – 25 Jan 2017 – from 6 pm onwards,” he wrote.

#Kaabil and #Raees won’t clash on *same day*… Rakesh Roshan to release #Kaabil *one day earlier* – 25 Jan 2017 – from 6 pm onwards. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2016

How will a one day gap affect the box office collections of Rakesh Roshan’s production, let’s wait and watch!