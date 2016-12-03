`Kaabil` vs `Raees`! Hrithik Roshan’s flick preponed

December 3, 2016 | By :
Box Office Collection: 'Raees' wins over R-Day, Kaabil steadies itself.

Mumbai, Dec 03: Year 2017 was all set to witness the biggest clash in the very first month as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ were slated to release on January 26.

However, the clash has been averted, so to say, as Hrithik and Yami Gautam starrer flick is now going to release on January 25.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the news.
“#Kaabil and #Raees won’t clash on *same day*… Rakesh Roshan to release #Kaabil *one day earlier* – 25 Jan 2017 – from 6 pm onwards,” he wrote.

How will a one day gap affect the box office collections of Rakesh Roshan’s production, let’s wait and watch!

Tags: , ,
Related News
SRK ‘Raees’ clocks over Rs 250 cr collection worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ enters Rs 100-crore club in India
Would never associate with politics in his life, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
When cinema is concerned, it is about entertaining people, says Hrithik Roshan over Padmavati issue
‘Kaabil’ has been enriching and overwhelming, says Yami Gautam about her latest film
Filmmaker Karan Johar calls actor Hrithik Roshan, powerhouse of talent
Top