Kaabil’s Title Track: Hrithik Roshan-Yami Guatam starrer song picturised the romance blooming between them

Mumbai, Dec 08: The romantic title track of Hrithik Roshan-Yami Guatam starrer ‘Kaabil’ is out and it brilliantly picturised the romance blooming between them.
Titled ‘Kaabil Hoon,’ it features the love story of the lead couple who find love, even without sight.
The song is composed by Rajesh Roshan, who is known for creating melodies for love stories, and is sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal And Palak Muchhal.
The Sanjay Gupta directorial is the story of a man who lived, laughed and loved just like everyone in this world. Until one day, a terrible tragedy struck.
Driven by the fire of vengeance, nothing will stop him. Not even the fact that he has been blind since birth.
‘Kaabil’ is all set to release on January 25 next year along with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’.

