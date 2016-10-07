‘Kaashmora’ team say thanks to SS Rajamouli, Why? 

Chennai, Oct 07: The audio and trailer launch of Karthi, Nayanthara and Sridivya starrer ‘Kaashmora’ was just held today in Chennai . The supernatural fantasy film promised to set a new standard for Kollywood, but the film team had someone else to thank for it.

At the function ‘Kaashmora’ team thanked Telugu Super Director SS Rajamouli for making ‘Baahubali’, which provided a benchmark for quality. The movie has apparently taken a lot of inspiration from the Prabhas starrer in terms of VFX and production values.

Actor Karthi concluded it all by saying that even though they are not as rich as the producers of ‘Baahubali’, they have tried their best to set a new standard for Kollywood.

‘Kaashmora’ is directed by Gokul and apparently will also not have any romantic element in it. The film is slated for a Diwali release.

Watch Kashmora Trailer Here: