Kaatru Veliyidai: I’m happy for Karthi’s dream film, says Suriya

Chennai, July 09: Suriya who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming actioner Singam 3, the third part of the Singam series says that is happy for Karthi’ upcoming project with Mani Ratnam.

Kaatru Veliyidai is Tamil romantic-drama in which Karthi is tipped to be playing a pilot opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. The first look poster of the film was unveiled yesterday and it is also starring R.J. Balaji, along with A.R. Rahman’s music. The film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, according to reports.

Suriya, who has previously worked in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), expressed his excitement on Twitter. He wrote, “My brother’s dream film I can say! As an asst to Mani sir in 2003, as a hero now! So looking forward.”

Karthi was an erstwhile assistant to Mani Ratnam and worked in films like Ayutha Ezhuthu, before venturing into acting. The team has already begun shooting the first schedule in Kashmir and is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Karthi is also awaiting the release of his horror-thriller Kashmora, which has Nayantara in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the team of Suriya’s S3 is wrapping up the first schedule of Kamal Haasan’s Sabhash Naidu in the USA. The movie is being directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and the film is expected to release on October 7th.