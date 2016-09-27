Kalaipuli S Thanu producing Soundarya Rajinikanth’s next directorial project

Chennai, Sep 27 :  Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, hot on the heels of the success of superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil actioner “Kabali”, is producing his daughter Soundarya’s next yet-untitled directorial project.

In an official statement, the team has announced it has begun the casting process and is keen on roping in newcomers.

Soundarya, who recently announced her separation from her husband, has already begun pre-production work on the project.

Best known for directing her father in India’s first motion capture 3D Tamil film, “Kochadaiiyaan”, Soundarya has also produced Tamil comedy “Goa”.

