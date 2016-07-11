Kabali rocking not only on the Air : Now on mobile phones and coffee mugs

Chennai, July 11 : If you thought a ride on AirAsia’s “Kabali” airline was out of your budget, here’s something affordable for every Rajinikanth fan. Coveritup, a company that churns out high quality mobile phone cases, has partnered with the makers of “Kabali” for exclusive merchandise roll-out.

From “Kabali” mobile cases to coffee mugs and posters, Coveritup is the official merchandise partner of the Rajinikanth-starrer which is slated to hit the screens on July 22.

“I consider this an opportunity more than anything else. The idea is not to sound commercial, but inspire others,” Ronak Sarda, founder and design strategist of Coveritup, told ILT.



“Being a startup, not only our hard work paid off but the fact that the entire team of ‘Kabali’ has been so supportive and understanding is not something one would expect. Making a good design is one thing, but appreciating and letting us be a part of something this big, means a lot,” he said.

Instead of using the official poster of “Kabali”, Ronak and his team came up with their own design.

“It took us 11 days to finalise the design, which was instantly approved by the makers who suggested we use it instead of the original poster,” he said, adding that a lot of effort and detailing has gone into the design.

Take a closer look at the design, a still of Rajinikanth from “Kabali”, and one will find that it has more than what meets the eye.

“The design is made up of popular dialogues, photographs and titles of Rajinikanth’s films. With this kind of detailing, it was extremely challenging to get it printed. We tried it out on phone cases and only when we felt it looked trendy, we started manufacturing these,” he said.

“Kabali” phone cases on the company’s website (www.coveritup.in) are available for over 100 mobile models.

“Apart from phone cases, coffee mugs and posters, exclusive t-shirts are also in the offing,” said Ronak, who considers it an honour to be associated with the team of “Kabali”.

“We are proud of our achievement. To be up against players like AirAsia and Cadbury on such a prestigious project makes everything so special,” he added.

While the “Kabali” phone cases are priced at Rs 499, the coffee mugs and posters are available for Rs 249 and Rs 299 respectively.

Asked how they are going to promote their products, Ronak said: “Rajinikanth sir has fans across all age groups, so we don’t have a target audience. Any hardcore Rajinikanth fan who appreciates the design is a potential customer.”