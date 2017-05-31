Kabul Attack: Suicide car bomb explosion leaves nine killed, over 90 wounded, India stands with Afghanistan.

Kabul/Afghanistan, May 31: At least nine persons have been killed and over 90 wounded in a massive explosion that occurred in the diplomatic enclave of Afghanistan capital Kabul on Wednesday morning.

Tolo News quoted sources at the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, as saying earlier that two persons had died and 90 had been wounded in the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Kabul blast which rocked the Afghanistan capital, this morning.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he wrote on Twitter. Responding to the explosion that took place metres away from the Indian Embassy in Kabul, PM said India will support Afghanistan in fighting terrorism. “India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated,” Prime Minister wrote in his second tweet.

The Al Jazeera web site, quoting officials, reported that the suicide car bomb attack, described as “one of the biggest” to have hit the Afghan capital, has killed at least nine people and wounded 92.

Khamma Press quoted Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish, as confirming that the incident had taken place close to Zanbaq Square in the city’s 10th police district.

He was further quoted, as saying that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle packed with explosives in the area.

The Ministry of Public Health officials were quoted, as saying that more than 60 people in wounded condition had been shifted to various hospitals so far.

The Khamma Press said that no group, including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said all staff at the Indian Embassy were safe and not affected by the huge blast in Kabul’s diplomatic enclave.

“By God’s grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast,” Swaraj said in a tweet.

India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra told ANI, “Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy. Buildings, including ours, suffered considerable breakages, but all our staff are safe.”

The blast is said to have occurred about three kilometers from the Indian Embassy, said reports.

Tolo News reported that the blast was close to the Embassies of Germany and Iran and added that the explosion happened o 14th Street of the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic area of the city.

Many foreign embassies are located in the area, including the American and Canadian missions.

The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.

More details and updates are awaited. (ANI)