Kabul suicide car bomb blast: Death toll in Kabul Suicide Bombing rises to 24

July 24, 2017 | By :
Kabul suicide car bomb blast: Death toll in Kabul Suicide Bombing rises to 24.

Kabul/Afghanistan, July 24: The death toll in Kabul suicide car bomb blast has risen to 24. Several people were also injured in the attack. The blast occurred after a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in Kabul’s Gulaee Dawa Khana near the house of Mohammad Mohaqiq, the second deputy of Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The suicide car bomber targeted a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, reports the Tolo News. According to reports, three vehicles and 15 shops were also damaged in the attack. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
1 attacker arrested amid ongoing gunfire in Kabul Marshal Fahim Military University
Protest in Kabul over blasphemous leaflet distributed by U.S. forces in Parwan, Kapisa and Kohdaman districts
Four killed in explosion at bank in Kabul near US Embassy, 3 sustains injury
Imam Zaman Mosque terrorist attack: Death toll rises to 30, 80 injured
Car bomb explodes outside a bank in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, 30 feared dead
Powerful suicide bomber blows himself up outside Shiite Mosque in Kabul
Afghanistan: 5 killed, 40 injured in suicide bomber attack on military convoy at Lashkargah
Top