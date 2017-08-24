Kafiyat Express derailment: Government Railway Police files FIR against dumper’s driver, contractor

New Delhi, August 24: A case is registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Etawah against Alok Dubey of Raj Construction Company, the dumper driver and contractor. At the same time, Ashwani Lohani, the Air India Chairman and Managing Director is ready to take the charge of Railway Board Chairman today. Ashwani Lohani said that “There are orders supporting me as Chairman, Railway Board is issued today. I would be joining The Indian Railways on August 24.”

He further said that his journey with the Air India was one of the most satisfying periods of his life. Lohani was appointed Railway Board Chairman soon after A.K. Mittal stepped down from the post. Mittal took this drastic step after Uttar Pradesh witnessed two train derailments within five days; one in which 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express heading towards Delhi derailed after colliding with a dumper near Auraiya district, leaving over 20 people injured and the other, on August 19, wherein more than 20 died and 200 were injured after 13 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks in the Muzaffarnagar district. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has also hinted towards offering his resignation in the wake of the two train derailments.