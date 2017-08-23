Kaifiyat Express derailment: Rescue operation over, no casualties

New Delhi, August 23: The rescue operation for the Kaifiyat Express derailment, which happened in the wee hours of Wednesday, is over. The Kaifiyat Express, train No. 12225 – Azamgarh to New Delhi, which derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh at around 2:40 a.m., has left about 74 passengers with minor injuries.

Out of these 74, four are said to be critically injured. Two have been sent to Etawah and two to Saifai, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home told ANI. Speaking to the media, the Inspector General (I.G.) said that a dumper carrying mud lost its balance and fell in a manner that the track was destroyed.

“We got the information about the tracks at about 2:40 a.m., while the train had already arrived and the accident took place at around 2.35 a.m. Hence, there wasn’t much time to contact the control room and tell them that the way is damaged,” he said. The passengers have been moved to the Achalda railway station and the rescue train that will take them to Delhi is on its way.

Furthermore, five trains that take the same route have been canceled while seven have been diverted, out of which one will be used a relief train. Commissioner P.K. Mohanty said that all further information will come to light after the investigation. “The dumper stumbled on the railway tracks and the accident happened,” he said adding, “the only relief factor here is that there were no deaths, while the injured have been sent to the hospital. The train drivers have also been injured.”

“Train No. 12225 – Azamgarh to New Delhi – derailed in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh at around 2:40 a.m. When Kaifiyat express was passing by Ochalda and Patra station, by gate number 14 then a dumper collided with the train, derailing it with the engine and six coaches. There is no report of deaths,” the Railways DG PRO, Anil Saxena, had earlier said. The incident comes days after 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Katauli in which 23 people were killed and more than 100 injured. (ANI)