Kaifiyat Express derails: 100 injured at Auriya in Uttar Pradesh, several trains diverted and cancelled

New Delhi, August 23: The Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express got off the rails in the Auriya district in UttarPradesh on August 23. Around 8-10 coaches were damaged in the incident. According to media reports, around 100 people are injured till now.It is the second train incident that came 4 days after the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express which was derailed near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. In this incident over 20 people lost their lives.

Previously, today morning Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said that he was personally auditing and also directed the senior officials to reach the location immediately. Suresh Prabhu tweeted in the morning that “A sand dumper crossed a railway fence and hit the engine of the Kaifiyat Express which resulted in derailment. Some passengers received injuries and were shifted to the nearby hospitals.”

Developments in the Kaifiyat Express accident

A spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) said that the train was travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi. The train collided with a sand dumper around 2:50 am amidst Patna and Achhalda railway station. Sanjeev Tyagi, the Superintendent of Auriya Police said that 1 bogie of the train was turned upside down due to the impact of the collision and some compartments jumped the rails amidst Patna and Achhalda railway stations crossing Kanpur.

Previously, Anil Saxena, Directorate General Public Relation Officer said that 10 bogies and engine was crashed after it collided with a sand dumper. He said that till now nobody lost their lives. He added that the inquiries would be conducted by various departments.. “Since it was a sand dumper which was collided due to trespassing, the local matter would be investigated by the police and the owner of the sand dumper and driver was booked. In addition, the railways also initiated the inquiry if there were any mistakes from their part.

Due to the collision of the Kafiyat Express, it has impacted the train operations on the Delhi-Howrah route. The Kaifiyat express travels between Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Five trains including Rajdhani Express In the Howrah-New Delhi route are diverted and seven trains including Shatabdi Express in Kanpur-New Delhi route have been cancelled. Both the up and down lines are blocked and around 40 local trains were also deflected, according to report from Press Trust of India.

According to sources from North Central Railway, it said that the work for a freight corridor was going on the accident site at the time of the incident. A sand dumper did not belong to the railways. When information was revived about the incident, the senior officials hurried to the accident location which comes under Acchalda police station, around 180 kilometers from Lucknow. The extra forces and ambulance was rushed to the site from Auraiya, Etawah and Kannauj. Although the National Disaster response Force team were dispatched from Lucknow to provide support to the victims and the team arrived at the location. A medical train and a relief train were sent from Allahabad to the incident location.

A spokesperson for the North Central Railway said that the rescue operations has come to an end and all the injured persons were sent to the nearby hospitals. M C Chauhan, the General Manager of North Central Railway and the Divisional Regional Manager also hurried to the location. GK Bansal, the North Central Railway Chief Public relations Officer said that Accident Relief Train (ART) was placed at the accident site for re-railment and the railway line would soon start functioning. According to reports from the Asian News Service, no passenger underwent serious injuries, the helpless passengers are being sent in a train that would take them to Delhi in a rescue train.

PK Mohanty , the Kanpur Divisional Commissioner said that the 100 passengers were injured out of which four suffered head injuries and were shifted to medical facilities in Saifai and Etawah.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted a message regarding the train incident.

Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation,rescue operations 2/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately 3/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

The Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted to share some emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district.

The Ministry of railways said in another tweet that “Due to Derailment of Kaifiyat Express between Patna-Achhhalda which resulted in the diversion or cancellation of trains.