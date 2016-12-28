Kaithal police solve blind murder case

Kaithal, Dec 28: The Kaithal police have solved a blind murder in which the charred body of a victim was found in a burnt car in Seonsar forest near Siwan village of this district on November.

According to police the arrested killer wanted to project the murder of his victim, as his own death, to claim crores of insurance on his life with the help of his kin and himself remaining under ground. The accused, a property dealer, identified as Baljeet (30) of Dubbal village in this district was arrested by the police yesterday from a village in Jind district and produced in a local court here today and has been taken on police remand for further interrogation and investigation.

At the spot of the murder, the CIA – 2 police team led by Inspector Vimal kumar have recovered a .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from the bushes near the crime site and two empty cartridges from the burnt car last evening .