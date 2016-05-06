Kaka, Neymar not included in Brazil’s squad for Copa America

Rio De Janeiro, May 6: Brazil’s national team coach Dunga on Thursday announced the final list of 23 players that will play in the 2016 Centennial Copa America in the US from June 3 to 23 and the list does not have names of veteran Kaka and Barcelona star Neymar.

The final 23 came from a shortlist of 40 names released last week, which does not include veteran Kaka, who currently plays in the US and gives preference to players who are younger than 23-years-old.

This has been seen as a preparation tactic for the upcoming Olympic Games 2016 which will take place in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, throughout August where Brazil will be looking to win the gold medal.

Even though new players have been incorporated into the team, Dunga has kept his main players from recent teamsheets.

However, Barcelona star Neymar will not participate in the competition as he can only participate in one international tournament per year in line with Barcelona’s conditions and the national coach has decided to use Neymar in the Olympics instead.

In the 2016 Centennial Copa America, Brazil has been placed in Group B along with Ecuador, Haiti and Peru. The South American side’s first match of the international tournament will be on June 8 against Haiti.