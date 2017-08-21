Kalinga Utkal Express derailment ,officials get suspended

New Delhi, Aug 21: A day after the derailment of the Kalinga Utkal Express that claimed 24 lives, the Railways today suspended four officials, transferred one and sent three others on leave. Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, General Manager of Northern Railway, Member Engineering, Railway Board have been sent on leave.

The actions were taken based on the prima facie evidence, sources added. The four suspended officials are JE (Permanent Way), SSE (Permanent Way), AEN of concerned section and Sr DEN 2 DLI. Moreover the Chief Track Engineer of the Northern Railway has been transferred, they said.

Earlier today Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in his tweet had said that the Chairman Railway Board had been asked to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence. “Will not allow laxity in operations by the Board. Have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day,” Mr Prabhu said.