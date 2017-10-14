Kalyan crime branch register case against grandmother and mother for killing baby boy born out of wedlock

Mumbai,Oct14:The grandmother of a day-old baby boy is among those arrested for killing him by slitting his throat and then dumping his body in a dustbin. The Kalyan crime branch, during its investigation, found out that the elder woman decided to take the step as the boy was born to her 20-year-old daughter out of wedlock.

The arrested have been identified as Shanta Sapan Banerjee, the grandmother who is in her early 50s, and Mahesh Bande, a friend of her daughter. While Banerjee and Bande are in police custody till October 17, the girl, who is undergoing post-delivery treatment in hospital, will be arrested once she is discharged.

A graduate and doing a course in banking and insurance, she belongs to a well-to-do family, the police said. The newborn was found on October 9 around 10.15 am in a dustbin in Manpada, Dombivli, wrapped in a blue plastic bag.

Senior inspector with the crime branch Sanju John said, “We started investigating in the locality, asking residents if someone had recently given birth. We found out that a 20-year-old unmarried girl had delivered a few days ago. We interrogated her and her mother, and they broke down and confessed to the crime. The accused have been handed over to the Manpada police.”

“Further investigation is on to find out who all are involved in the crime,” said V Shende, inspector, Manpada police station, where a case has been registered.