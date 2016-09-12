“Kalyana Malai kondadum penne”, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s hit Tamil song sung by Chinese youth Qi Mi sang: Video

China, September 12: Indian culture has always been an object of fascination for people in countries across the world and music and dance are integral parts of the same. This is why people from different backgrounds have been seen dancing to Indian tunes and learning Indian languages.

While trying to pull off something new and different is already admirable, it takes a lot to replicate something that has achieved legendary status. But a Chinese youth seemed effortless while singing a track composed by Ilaiyaraaja and voiced by S P Balasubrahmanyam, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The boy named Qi Mi sang Kalyana Malai Kondadum Penne by SPB from a 1989 hit Puthu Puthu Arthangal, as a tribute to Ilaiyaraaja’s recent US tour, and also won accolades from SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SPB said that Tamil is a difficult language but Qi’s song was so good that the Tamil lyrics sounded beautiful in his voice. He said he felt proud of Qi’s rendition and conveyed his best wishes.

Music and films have always had an everlasting resonance across cultural and linguistic differences, as reflected from Rajinikanth’s popularity in Japan and an Egyptian taxi driver singing Raj Kapoor’s song Awaara Hoon.

Courtesy: deccanchronicle.com.