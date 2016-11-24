Kamaal R Khan insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘chai cum paani’

Mumbai, Nov 24: Kamal Haasan is still grieving the demise of legendary Carnatic musician M Balamuralikrishna, but Kamaal R Khan seems to be in no real mood to empathise.

The three-time National award winning Kamal had tweeted a message condoling the legendary singer’s demise.

81 yrs Mahaguru Dr. Balamurali enthralled millions with music.Thanks 2 technology even death cant silence his voice.Pranam guruji & goodbye — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2016

However, KRK, who’s known to voluntarily bully and denigrate celebrities, getting infamous despite rising in popularity in the process, saw an opportunity and grabbed it, immediately.

He tweeted to the legend pointing out he has a lot more followers than Kamal does, and then calling him irrelevant, by dubbing him ‘chai cum paani’.

Mr. @ikamalhaasan you have only 367000 followers, means you are Chai Cum Paani compare to Me Me Me the no.1 critic and super star KRK. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 22, 2016

Kamal, who’s been busy filming his tri-lingual, ‘Shabaash Naidu,’ chose to ignore the jibe, probably oblivious to the existence of the self-styled critic itself.

Nevertheless, maybe Kamal R Khan has been getting undeserved validation for his crass shenanigans and it’s high-time he was called out for it.