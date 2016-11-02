Kamal Haasan and Gauthami Split: Kamal Haasan denies the statement over separation, issued in his name

Chennai, November 02: Veteran star Kamal Haasan today claimed that a statement issued in his name, about his split from partner Gautami Tadimalla, did not belong to him.

“At this point of time, I am not issuing any statement,” he said, in an apparent reference to his split with Gautami.

The 61 year-old actor also said that someone was “playing” by issuing a statement in his name.

“It is indecent that someone is playing by issuing a statement in my name,” the actor-producer said in a Tamil tweet. Haasan’s response came in the wake of a statement doing the rounds in the social media in his name on the pair’s split.

The renowned south Indian actor Kamal Haasan and the former actress Gauthami were living together for the last 13 years. Gauthami has announced the separation through a writing on her blog, yesterday. She has a daughter Subbalakshmi from her previous marriage, while Kamal Haasan has two daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

இத்தருணத்த்தில் என் பெயரால் யாரோ அறிக்கை விட்டு விளையாடுவது விவேகமற்ற அநாகரீகச் செயல். நான் இச்சமயம் அறிக்கை ஏதும் வெளியிடுவதாய் இல்லை. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 2, 2016

Gautami yesterday announced she was parting ways with Haasan, her partner for 13 years, terming it as “one of the most devastating decisions that I have ever had to make in my life.” She did not specify any reason for the separation.

Meanwhile, Haasan’s daughter Shruti, who reportedly had a showdown with Gautami a few months ago, chose not to comment on the matter.

“Shruti has never commented on anyone’s personal life and their decisions. For her, what matters most is standing by, loving and respecting her family — her parents and her sister (Akshara), no matter what,” a statement from her office said.

Before entering into a living together relationship with Kamal Haasan, Gautami was married to businessman Sandeep Bhatia.

After her marriage in 1998 he daughter named Subbalakshmi was born in 1999. Sandeep and Gauthami relationship ended up in a divorce in 1999.

