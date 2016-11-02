Kamal Haasan, Gauthami split: Ulakanayakan breaks silence 

Chennai, November 2: The renowned south Indian actor Kamal Haasan and actress Gauthami who were living together for the last 13 years have separated. Gauthami has announced the separation through a writing on her blog. She has a daughter Subbalakshmi from her previous marriage, while Kamal Haasan has two daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

According to certain people close to the family said that the differences started even months before. The differences between them were found growing day by day.

Gauthami, in her blog, had written that she is taking the hardest decision a women could take in her life. she had also pointed out that they are mature enough to take life as it comes. She was mentally prepared for a separation before breaking the news.

But it may not be the same with Kamal Haasan, for whom Gauthami and her daughter Subbalakshmi were of high priority. The separation from Gauthami and Subbalakshmihas actually depressed Kamal Haasan to a great extend. He had always considered Subbalakshmi like his own daughters Shruti and Akshara. Moreover, Kamal Haasan is so much attached with Subbalakshmi.

Kamal Haasan and former actress Gouthami Thadimalla was in a live-in relationship for the last thirteen years. They both had worked together many time during his early career. The last film they have appeared together was ‘Papanasam’, the Tamil Remake of Malayalam blockbuster film ‘Drishyam’.

The couple, who met at the shooting location of Apoorva Sagodharargal in 1989, but refused to get married, as they did not have faith in the institution of marriage. Gouthami was a single mother when she started a new life with Kamal Haasan.

Before entering into a living together relationship with Kamal Haasan, Gautami was married to businessman Sandeep Bhatia. After her marriage in 1998 he daughter named Subbalakshmi was born in 1999. Sandeep and Gauthami relationship ended up in a divorce in 1999.

Their relationship has passed through hardships and several ups and downs. In 2004, Gauthami was detected with breast cancer and later it was cured. Recently, Kamal Haasan had met with a serious accident, which lead to a muliple facture on his leg.

When contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Kamal was quiet for a long time. Then, he said, “Whatever gives her comfort and solace is fine by me. My feelings at the moment are of no importance. What matters is that Gautami and Subbu should be comfortable and happy. I wish them all the best and want them to know I am there for them whenever they need me. I am blessed with three daughters — Shruti, Akshara and Subbulakshmi. I consider myself the luckiest father in the world.”