Kamal Haasan has mental disorder, mocks Tamil Nadu Revenue minister Udhaya Kumar

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 17: The Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar claimed that the award-winning actor-director Kamal Hassan has a mental disorder. RB Udhaya Kumar said that Kamal Hassan was mentally ill. The minister said that “That is the conclusion which we have came up with.” RB Udhaya Kumar responded to the barbs from Kamal Hassan alleging the government of doing little to control crime and corruption.

In the Independence Day message, the actor asked that why there were no commands for the resignation of Chief Minister E Palaniswami in spite of the allegations of corruption in his government. In comparison, when Kamal Haasan marked how the opposition party wanted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to quit after the death of children in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur hospital.

RB Udhaya Kumar claimed that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre denied Kamal Hassan’s statement. The minister told NDTV that “I think he wants to give a message to the people but do not know how to say it. Maybe he is having some mental disorder. That is our conclusion.”

Kamal Hassan was in trouble last month with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam after he said that everyone would face corruption in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Hassan told his fans to flood the ministers with emails revealing their experiences of corruption and ask the government to arrest everyone.

In the latest tweets, Kamal Hassan called the political parties like the Tamil Nadu’s two bitter political competitors, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, “tools to help” attain his objective of a better Tamil Nadu. “If the tools are sharp, then find others,”, said in the comments that he had no favorites and that welfare of the state drives him to say so.

Kaml Hassan’s presence with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam active president MK Stalin on the stage at an event which marked 75 years of the opposition party which provoked the thought that he could join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Supestar Rajnikant was also present in the audience.