Kamal Haasan mocks AIADMK merger, says ‘clown’s cap’ on Tamilians’ head

Chennai/August 21: The Superstar Kamal Haasan has mocked at the merger of the Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK with a sardonic tweet. He accused the party leaders of “fooling the people.” “Gandhi cap, Saffron cap, Kashmir cap, now a clown cap on the head of Tamilians. Enough? Or do you want more?” said the superstar in his tweets.

According to reports, accusing the AIADMK of a “drama of splitting and now uniting.” The actor has been sharply critical of Chief Minister E Palaniswami’s government, which he has alleged has done little to curb crime and corruption in the state.

Days before, on Independence day, the actor asked why there were no demands for the resignation of the chief minister, despite accusations of corruption in his government.

Last month, actor Kamal Hassan said that everyone has to face corruption in Tamil Nadu, while when a minister threatened to sue him for what he called “misleading comments.”

The actor also asked his fans to flood the state’s ministers with emails, exposing their experiences of corruption and dared the government to arrest everyone.

Meanwhile his political comment, runs in with the AIADMK and his presence at an event hosted by chief opposition party. The DMK has led to speculation that the 62 years old could be weighing a political carrier and could be looking at joining the DMK.

But in his recent tweet, actor Kamal Hassan mentioned he has no favorites in political parties. He also claims that both AIADMK and DMK are “tools to help” achieve his objective of a better Tamil Nadu. “If those tools are blunt, find others,” he tweeted.