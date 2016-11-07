Kamal Haasan’s new alliance with Ramya Krishnan, the reason behind his separation with Gautami?

Chennai, November 7: After the separation of Kamal Haasan and Gautami, many stories have come out furnishing the reason for their seaparation. The duo were in a live-in relation for the last 13 years. Kamal Haasan have two daughters named Shruti and Akshara, while Gaitami has got a daughted named Subbalakshmi in her first marriage.

Just after their separation, media started digging out the reason for their separation. Most of the blames were in relation to the dispute between Gautami and Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haassan. Recently, the star family was engaged in the production of their new venture, ‘Subhash Naidu’, where Kamal and daughter Shruti plays the major roles and Gautami does the costume designing. The problem srised when Shruti has openly expressed her dislike to the costumes designed by Gautami. They had an open fight in the shooting set also.

The other reason was said their separation was, Gautami’s paln to join a politics and join a political party. But some of the sources from the Kollywood have said that there’s one other senior actress behind the separation between Gautami and Kamal. And it is none other than Ramya Krishnan. No one knows how much truth is there in this new plot, still there are certain suspicions regarding this.

It is said that actress Ramya Krishnan is performing in Sabash Naidu. According to reports there was some misunderstanding between Gautami and Ramya Krishnan as well, Gautami being the costume designer for the film. Ramya Krishnan had refused to put on the gown designed by Gautami.

It was said that due to the misunderstanding Gautami has instantly returned to Chennai and thru some sources she has heard that Ramya Krishnan has stayed along with Kamal in a resort. This information about Kamal has made her to take the choice to part with Kamal Haasan.

Ramya Krishnan was born 15 September 1970 in Chennai. She has acted in over 200 films in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Predominantly, she acted in almost 100 Telugu and 60 Tamil movies.