Kamal Haasan’s next with daughter to roll from April 29

April 12, 2016 | By :

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s next yet-untitled Tamil project, which will also feature his daughter Shruti Haasan, will go on the floors later this month.

On Tuesday, while having a conversation with actor R. Madhavan on micro blogging platform Twitter, Haasan revealed that he will start working on his next film with his daughter from April 29.

“Thank you Madhavan. All the best for part 2. Starting mine with Shruti on 29th. Would you be in Chennai by any chance? (sic),” Haasan wrote on his Twitter page.

To be directed by Rajeev Kumar, the project is tipped to be a full-length comedy outing, and will be predominantly shot in the U.S.

Haasan will be bankrolling the project under his home banner Raajkamal Films International.

Maestro Ilayaraja will se the music for the film.

