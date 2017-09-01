Kamal Hassan declares to enter politics soon, may join CPI(M), says Saffron is not my colour.

Chennai, September 1: Popular actor Kamal Hassan has declared today that he would enter politics very soon. He made the declaration after the actor met the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He added that “saffron is not his colour”. This two incidents hinted that Kamal Hassan would be joining the CPI(M) very soon.

Earlier Kamal Hassan has raised several allegations against the Tamil Nadu Ministers. Then the actor was challenged by Tamil Nadu ministers to ‘produce evidence’ of corruption against their government. As a response to this, Kamal Haasan has urged people to send proofs of corruption to the respective ministers digitally.

He asked people not to send their complaints written on paper as the ministers could easily discard them. Kamal Hassan has also gave links of websites of the ministries concerned for people to directly produce proof of corruption.

In the last few days, Kamal Haasan has alleged corruption in the current Palaniswami government. The government has not taken kindly to the accusations with Chief Minister Palaniswami saying that the actor does not know politics. “He is into acting… does not know about politics. After he comes to politics and says (such) things, we will give him a proper response,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

