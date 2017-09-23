Kamal Hassan tweets he would like be Chief Minister, After Rajinikanth tweet on Modi’s Swachhat Bharath,

Chennai, September 23: Thalaiva Superstar Rajinikanth today tweeted his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. “Cleanliness is godliness,”.

He recently posted amid speculation that he is a chief ministerial aspirant that the BJP would gladly piggyback on to win over Tamil Nadu.

After his tweet came hour after his friend Superstar Kamal Hassan actually stated that if required,he would like to be a Chief Minister, even though it is a crown of thorns.



According to reports, Politics is swirling around both adored as legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan, but both with distinctly different styles that could extend to their political appeal.

Being a classification Kamal Hassan’s Fan call him a class actor and while Rajinikanth has mass following. both actors birth place seems to be have resemblance Kamal Hassan born in Ramanathapuram while Rajinikanth origin is a red flag for some though fan argues that even former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was from Bangaluru.



Rajinikanth’s popularity with voters in the state is tested, unlike that of Kamal Haasan. With Rajinikanth’s support – and his famous comment that even God couldn’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa came back – the DMK swept the state polls in 1996.

Months after Jayalalithaa, a former film star, died in office, the two superstars are vying for the spot she left vacant.

Some see it as an extension of their silver screen rivalry in a state where many top politicians were film stars first, including Jayalalithaa and her mentor MGR or MG Ramachandran.

While Kamal Haasan calls himself an atheist and rationalist, and declares that his colour is not saffron, Rajinikanth’s spiritual leaning is seen to complement the BJP ethos.

Kamal Haasan is outspoken while Rajinikanth is reticent, even self-effacing. Kamal Haasan is at ease spouting Tamizh illakiyam (Tamil Literature) as much as John Milton and Shakespeare.

Rajinikanth doesn’t speak much. But when he does, fans hang onto every word, interpret every nuance and quote him on various platforms as though it is gospel.

Unlike Rajinikanth’s ambiguous statements, Kamal Haasan has been clear about his political debut. But Rajnikanth’s tweet today was seen as a message that he’s still in the reckoning.

In May, he had told his fans he’d call them when there’s a war. When he meets them again next month, a political announcement will be greatly anticipated.

The two actors have shared screen space in some iconic films in the 1970s, very often with Kamal Haasan playing the straight-laced hero and Rajinikanth the stylish villain with shades of grey.

Kamal Haasan has said they are willing to act together again, but on the political stage this time. There is no villain here. The only dispute could be on who will be the star and who will direct.