Kamal Thapa commits to re-establish Hindu state identity for Nepal

Kathmandu, June 7 : Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapahas committed to re-establish the erstwhile Hindu State identity for the country no matter what happens.

Thapa, who is also the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal chairperson, insisted that his party has not abandoned the agenda of a Hindu state.

“We’re on board the government, but that doesn’t mean we’ve abandoned our agenda. We did it so that we could exert pressure from the government and Parliament more vociferously to get our agenda addressed,” The Himalayan Times quoted Thapa as saying.

He added that as far as their support for a Hindu state is concerned, they don’t look down on other religions while insisting his party respects all religions equally.

He, however, said the Sanatan Hindu religion has been the unique identity of Nepal for eons and his party simply wants to secure that identity back.