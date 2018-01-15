Kamala Mills Fire: BMC to submit report by Jan 19

Mumbai, January 15: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner will submit the inquiry report in the Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Fire tragedy to the state government by January 19.

During the hearing of a PIL, filed by former police officer Julio Ribeiro, BMC’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court that they would submit the report in the case after four days.

A huge fire had broken out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai on December 29 killing 14 people and injuring 30.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the ‘1Above’ rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area. (ANI)

