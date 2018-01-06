Kamala Mills fire: ‘Mojo Bistro’ owners named accused in FIR

Mumbai, Jan 6 : The owners of the ‘Mojo Bistro’ restaurants have been added as accused in the original FIR of the Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire.

Names of the two owners of the restaurant, Yug Pathak And Yug Tuli, have been added to the FIR.

Earlier in the day, in an inquiry report submitted to the Municipal commissioner by the Inquiry Committee, it was stated that the fire started from the pub Mojo’s Bistro and not from 1 Above as believed earlier.

The report also stated that there were several violations of fire safety norms by both Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above.

The inquiry committee recorded the statement of around 10 people and went through the videos on social media and several news portals to conclude the reason behind the fire and lapses from both the restaurant and pub.

On January 4, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had directed the BMC to submit a report on the fire tragedy, in which 14 people were killed last month.

MSHRC chairperson Justice S.R. Bannurmath issued a notice to BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on or before January 29.

Fourteen people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured, when a major fire broke late night on December 28 at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel.