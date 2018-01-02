Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai police honours constable Sudarshan Shinde for bravery

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Dec 2: The Mumbai Police department has honoured Police Constable Sudarshan Shinde, for his bravery, who saved lives in the Kamala Mills fire tragedy.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated Shinde for his efforts during the rescue operation of the tragedy.

Constable, Sudarshan Shinde, was on patrolling duty nearby area at the time when the fire erupted. Without delay, he rushed to the spot and started rescuing people.

Nothing can compensate the loss of lives in the #KamlaMillsFire but PC Sudarshan Shinde’s efforts to evacuate victims & save lives, deserves being commended. Our prayers are always with the grieving families. pic.twitter.com/tEhTYsTnl3 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) January 1, 2018

Eleven women were among the 14 people who died in the fire that ripped through a pub a little after midnight on Friday.

The fire in the run up to the New Year revelries had triggered a wave of demolitions across Mumbai. After order from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that all illegal structures be ‘demolished on a war footing’, unauthorized structures at more than 300 sites were razed. Five officials of Mumbai’s civic body BMC was suspended in connection with the incident.