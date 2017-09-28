Kanakadurga temple authorities blocks K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Dussehra

Vijaywada/Andhra Pradesh, September 28: The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot fulfill the wish of presenting a nose ring to Goddess Kanakadurga in the temple at Vijayawada this Dasara. K. Chandrashekhar Rao requested the temple to let him visit temple either on Mulanakshtram or Panchami or Dasami.

According to reliable sources, the authorities said that K. Chandrashekhar Rao can visit other days so K. Chandrashekhar Rao postponed the visit. Previously, at a occasion K. Chandrashekhar Rao promised to give a nose ring to Goddess Kanakadurga if Telangana state was formed. He has fulfilled his vow to Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala temple.

According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh state government was not interested in the visit as no money was given to the temple even after announcing that Dasara would be a state festival. There is a tradition that some financial aid must be given to the temple if a festival is announced as a state festival. The Andhra Pradesh state government did not made any contributions while the temple authorities are spending Rs 14 crore for celebrating Dasara.