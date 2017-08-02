Kandahar: Vehicle damaged in a suicide attack on foreign troops convoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 2: One of the vehicle’s of foreign troops was damaged in a suicide attack by a car bomber who targeted the convoy while it was on their way to Kandahar airport, the Governor’s office said.

“One of the troop vehicle’s was damaged in the attack but there are no reports of casualties,” Tolo news quoted Governor’s media office as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday two suicide bombers had killed at least 29 and wounded more than 64 people at a Shiite mosque in Herat province of Afghanistan during evening prayers.

Last week, an ISIS carried out the suicide attack outside the Iraqi embassy in Kabul killed at least two people.

