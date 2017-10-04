Kandla port in Gujarat renamed as Deendayal port by Modi govt

Kandla,Oct04:The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the renaming of Kandla Port in Gujarat as Deendayal Port.

The Kandla port, one of the top 12 major ports in the country, had been rechristened as Deendayal Port in the name of Hindutva icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the government had said last week.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval to the renaming of Kandla Port as Deendayal Port,” an official statement said.

Ports in India are generally named after the city or town in which these are located, it said, adding that the government, in special cases, after due consideration have renamed ports after great leaders in the past.

By renaming the Kandla port as Deendayal Port, a “grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya”, the statement said.

This will inspire people of Gujarat, particularly the youth, who may not be fully aware of the contributions made by the great leader, the statement added.