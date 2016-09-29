Kangana Ranaut dazzles in couture at the GQ Awards

It was the night of high fashion as the swish set of Mumbai came together to celebrate the best in men’s style. We’re talking about GQ Men Of The Year Awards, which was held in the city last evening.

We haven’t seen anything more delicious than Kangana Ranaut in this Ulyana Sergeenko couture candy. Turns out everyone else who shored up at a men’s magazine’s annual Best Dressed extravaganza agrees too, what with all the headturning and rubber-necking she caused.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan went over to give her a warm embrace (Bachchan often says she’s his favourite actor), as did several others guests. But our eyes were peeled on a certain someone.

Ranveer Singh, the main squeeze of Ranaut’s arch enemy Deepika Padukone was all smiles and jests as he went over to pay the Queen actor a royal salute. He hugged her warmly, and they chatted briefly. Later on the two had a drink together and even danced with each other. What’s that green smoke we see? Is Dippy around?