Kangana Ranaut to play intense role in ‘Simran’

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in an emotionally-demanding role in director Hansal Mehta’s “Simran”.

The National Award-winner will play Praful Patel, a 30-year-old divorcee in the movie, for which she is currently shooting in Atlanta.

“Since she is playing such an intense role for the first time, she is really working hard on everything. For preparing for the role, Kangana is intensely preparing on her dialect and body language by spending long hours cutting off from the rest of the world just to get everything right,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actress would be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Rangoon” alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.