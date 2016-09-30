This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to MNS threat on Pakistan-artists

Mumbai, Sep 30: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently voiced her opinion about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) ban on Pakistani artists and said that the nation is engulfed with emotions of loss of our soldiers, hence it is hard to be “objective” right now.

“Right now we are under grave emotions of the loss of the lives of our soldiers (our jawans and our sons). So the country is not in that (frame of mind). It’s very hard to be objective right now,” said the 30-year-old actress.

Anticipating for peace, the ‘Bullet Rani’ star added, “But we hope that the love and art prevails. Right now we can’t expect people to be objective. It’s such a big loss.”

Earlier, the actress even avoided to answer the questions on the same at the GQ Awards 2016.

Meanwhile, amidst the surgical attacks by the Indian Army to root out terrorism across Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday mid-night, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) has also put a ban othe Pak actors and technicians from working in the industry until the issue between the two countries resolve.