Mumbai, Oct 15: Actress Kangana Ranaut suffered a minor injury while shooting for “Simran” in the US.

According to sources, a minor accident happened yesterday in Atlanta while the 29-year-old actress was shooting.          The actress has got a small cut near her eyebrows.

“While shooting one of the scenes she got a small injury. Nothing major though, luckily it is just a small cut near her eyebrows but she is fine now and will resume back shooting,” sources close to Kangana said in a statement.

In Hansal Mehta’s directed film “Simran” the National Award-winning actress will play Praful Patel, a 30-year-old divorcee.

Kangana will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s period drama “Rangoon” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

