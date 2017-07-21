Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel hits back at writer Apurva Asrani of nepotism

Mumbai,July21: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at writer Apurva Asrani, who accused the ‘Queen’ actress of nepotism!

Asrani, who had issues sharing the credits for writing Hansal Mehta’s ‘Simran’ with Kangana, took to Twitter a few days back to ask if even actress herself was promoting nepotism!

He wrote:

I hired my brother as addnl writer on my new film. #Kangana hired her sister as manager & now promotes her brother. All guilty of #nepotism? — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) July 18, 2017



Kangana’s sister Rangoli, an acid attack survivor, responded to Asrani’s tweet by saying: “Acid dsn’t kill you it just distorts your face in a way that wherever you go people’s jaw drops in a very sad way. Kangana nt only got my treatment done but saw to it that I gained my confidence back, she held my hand and took me to the sets. I m topper in M.Sc microbiology I didn’t loose my degree after the attack but I lost my confidence and started to wear veil. I am her sister and i am with her in that capacity, my brother is a pilot and don’t you dare to bring him in to this. You are after your 5 mins fame which you don’t deserve so please calm down and Relax (sic).”