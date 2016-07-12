Kangaroos may be Australia’s national icon:But they are a major cause of car accidents in the country

Melbourne, July 12: Kangaroos may be Australia’s national icon, but they are actually a major cause of car accidents in the country, according to new data.

Statistics released by Australian Associated Motor Insurers Limited (AAMI) showed that kangaroos are responsible for nine out of 10 road accidents involving animals nationwide, ‘Daily Telegraph Australia’ reported.

Even in Australia’s urban areas, most drivers have at some time rounded a bend in a road to find an animal in their lane.

For many drivers the immediate response is to swerve to avoid the animal.

While that may save the life of the animal, it’s not necessarily the best tactic to protect the driver.

The researchers conducted a study aimed at quantifying the number of injuries and deaths caused by road accidents involving animals.

AAMI analysed almost 19,000 animal collision claims reported in 2014 and found that claims start to rise in May with the peak danger period between June and August, increasing by 30 per cent in these winter months.

“Colliding with a large kangaroo, wombat or wallaby is not only traumatic for both the animal and driver but often causes considerable damage to cars and can also result in serious injury and death,” said Reuben Aitchison, AAMI spokesperson.

“Wildlife is unpredictable and often drivers will not get any warning before an animal appears in front of them,” said Aitchison.

The researchers have also found that kangaroos and wallabies are involved in about 60 per cent of the accidents that resulted in human deaths.

In the past two years alone Wildlife Information and Rescue Service (WIRES) has recorded 3,040 kangaroos and wallabies involved in road accidents in New South Wales along with nearly 8,000 other animals.