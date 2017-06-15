Kangra Bus tragedy: At least 10 pilgrims killed and over 30 injured

Kangra/Himachal Pradesh, June 15: In a tragic incident, at least 10 persons were killed and over 30 injured in a bus accident near the Dhaliara village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Thursday.
The bus was full of pilgrims from Punjab.

The Superintendent of Police Kangra confirmed the report over the bus accident.
The bus was travelling from Himachal’s pilgrimage centre Chintpurni to Kangra’s Jwalamukhi temple.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has expressed his condolences and assured help to the victims. (ANI)

