Kanhaiya Kumar ‘s ‘attacker’ greets BJP chief Amit Shah

Pune, Jun 6 : Selfies of Assamese youths, led by Manas Deka, accused by JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of trying to “strangle” him on board of an aircraft in April, have been posted on a social networking site greeting BJP chief Amit Shah.

The brief encounter took place before Shah was to address a convention — ‘Pramod Mahajan Skill and Entrepreneurship Mission’, a Maharashtra government initiative on the lines of the Centre’s ‘Skill India’, at an auditorium here yesterday.

However, the delegation did not attend the function and left.

Deka later posted the selfies with Shah on his social media account.

On April 24, Kumar had alleged that Deka, working with a city-based software firm, had tried to strangle him on board a Pune-bound Jet Airways flight.

Mumbai Police had registered a non-cognisable offence on Kumar’s complaint. However, the allegations were reportedly described by the police as “untrue”.

Kumar had described Deka as a “strong BJP supporter” in a tweet after the incident.