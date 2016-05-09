Kanhaiya writes open letter to Srmriti Irani on Mother’s Day

New Delhi, May 9: jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, on Sunday shot off an open letter to HRD Minister Smriti Irani on occasion of Mother’s Day, asking her how could a “mother” punish her children on the basis of biased probe reports and doctored videos.

Kanhaiya, who is on bail, referred to Irani in his letter as “anti-national” mother of “anti-nationals” and extended her Mothers Day wishes on behalf of the student.

He referred to the university investigation report of the controversial February 9 event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised, on the basis of which he and few other students were arrested.

“We are trying hard to study in the warmth of your motherly love. Under your reign, we are learning how to study despite police canes and hunger”, he said.

“Today a friend asked me how under Mr Modi’s regime — where besides our own mother, we also have Mother Cow, Mother India, Mother Ganges and Mother Smriti — how could Rohith Vemula die. I am asking you this because I have no answer. The same anti-national friend also said that Mother Smriti’s ministry sent several letters to punish Rohith and was also responsible for withholding his fellowship for seven months,” he said in the letter.

“In a great country like India, can a mother force drive her child to suicide? Can a mother accept punishments on her children based on doctored videos and a biased probe? Your children, starving for 11 days, are asking you this question. Please reply, if you find the time. The friend also called you an ‘anti-rational mother of anti-nationals’. I hope you will prove this allegation false in your factual reply,” he added.

JNU students have been on a hunger strike protesting against the punishments awarded by university in connection with the Afzal Guru event.

Kanhaiya had withdrawn from the fast last week after his health deteriorated and he had to undergo treatment for dehydration and ketosis at AIIMS. So far, six students have withdrawn from the strike while 14 others are still continuing with their fast.