Kanimozhi’s poem spells the trouble within DMK

Kanmozhi poem spells the trouble within DMK

Chennai, June5:Kanimozhi, DMK’s Rajya Sabha M.P. and the high-flying daughter of party president M. Karunanidhi, has triggered a fresh controversy by penning a poem about her father on the eve of the latter’s 94th birthday which was observed by the party in a grand manner on Saturday (03rd June).

Kanimozhi had long been sidelined by the party high command at Stalin’s behest as Stalin never treated his half-sister on par with other senior leaders of the party. The ruling BJP at the Centre, who didn’t overtly oppose Kanimozhi, had been on friendly terms with her. She was sidelined even when organizing the birthday celebrations.

Kanimozhi timed the release of her poem on Twitter at a time when speakers were in full flow during the celebrations. In a manner typical of her, she has touched upon many topics such as her father’s health, the DMK’s present plight and the way she had been kept ‘out’!

Realizing what the poem meant, controversy among party functionaries has been brewing about her comments.

